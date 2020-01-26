Confirmed! Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter accident; Here are more details

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, according to TMZ, Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when he fell.

A fire started. Emergency personnel responded, but no one on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. There are reports that the helicopter ballooned after touching the ground. He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three daughters, who are not on board.

We were told that Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Kobe has used a helicopter to travel for years – dating back to when he played for them. Lakers.

He was known for his travels from Newport Beach, California, to the STAPLES Center of DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76.KB helicopter to mourn his wife Vanessa and their four daughters – Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri .Kobe was recently spotted in NBA games with his daughter Gianna – a rising star basketball player herself.

Their youngest daughter, Capri, was born in June 2019.

Kobe is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players of all time – making 18 All-Star teams in his 20-year career with the Lakers. He was a first-round pick in the 1996 draft, winning 5 NBA championships, 2 NBA MVP Finals and was the league MVP in ’08.

The Lakers famously removed the two shirts from Kobe, number 8 and 24 … the only player in the history of the team to receive this honor. Kobe’s accomplishments lie well outside the world of basketball. He won an Oscar for his short film “Dear Basketball” in 2018.

