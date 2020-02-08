“Confident that we will lift the trophy”

Actor Rana Daggubati says there have been some key changes on and off the field this season at Hyderabad FC, the soccer team that co-owns the Indian Super League (ISL).

Rana joined the debutants of ISL Hyderabad FC as co-owner of the franchise. He is co-owner of the team with Varun Tripuraneni and Vijay Madduri. The ongoing edition of ISL will continue until March.

“Varun and the team have done an amazing job of accomplishing this with less available time and in difficult circumstances. The direction in which the team is moving towards next season is positive. There have been some key changes on and off the field. I am here to support the team and I am sure we will lift the trophy, ”said Rana.

Speaking about the team, Varun said: “We are sitting and brainstorming about what our weaknesses were and how we could return with a much stronger team on and off the field.”

“The team is extremely happy with the support we are receiving from Rana. It’s great to have someone like him on board. It has been a great boost for team morale. With the large number of new signings so far and more to come, the team is very confident that the second time will definitely be the charm for the team, “added Varun.

Last month, Hyderabad FC named former Spanish footballer Albert Roca as his new head coach for the 2020-21 season in a two-year contract.

