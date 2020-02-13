Conference leader PL Punia compares PM Modi with Godse, is pledged by BJP

The convention party and its dynasty had only secretly adopted the Gandhi title, but had systematically ignored its legacy over the decades and only continued the Nehru family’s dynasty, said BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao.

updated:February 13, 2020, 10:19 PM IST

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Raipur: Congress leader P L Punia compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nathuram Godse on Thursday and said he had bent and touched the steps of Parliament in 2014 in the same way as Godse did before killing Mahatma Gandhi.

Punia said here about a press conference in Rajiv Bhavan: “The prime minister bowed and hit the constitution with his forehead when he was elected for the second time in 2019 (polls from Lok Sabha). He had bent and touched the stairs of Parliament when he was chosen for the first time as Prime Minister in 2014. This is their custom. ”

He added: “Godse had also bent and touched the feet of Gandhiji before he shot him. This is their old tradition …”

Punia slamming for his remarks, BJP’s spokesman G V L Narasimha Rao said repeated attempts by congress leaders to attack Modi and compare him to God’s “revealing lurking fear of the

The convention party and its dynasty had only secretly adopted the Gandhi title, but had systematically ignored its legacy over the decades and only upheld the Nehru family’s dynasty, he told PTI.

Another BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said that Modi lives in the hearts of 130 crore Indians and by humiliating him the congress actually offends all Indians.

Modi was chosen by the people of this country and now, with such statements, Congress has crossed all limits of decency, he said, adding that the more Congress abuses the prime minister, the more people drop their love for him.

