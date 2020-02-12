Condition monitoring and data analysis in the cloud

Demonstrator set-up with two ball screws. Photo credit: Fraunhofer IPK

In today’s factories, sensors often trigger an alarm to prevent damage to machines as soon as devices show suspicious behavior. However, these sensor data are rarely used in full. At the Hannover Messe Preview on February 12, 2020, researchers from the Fraunhofer Institute for Production Systems and Design Technology IPK show what is possible when sensor technology is connected to a cloud platform: perfectly coordinated workflow management and optimization of entire fleets of machine tools.

Machine tools are precision devices. They mill, turn and grind workpieces with micrometer accuracy. This precision can only be achieved if mechanical parts work together perfectly and nothing vibrates. Finally, vibrations can be transferred to the tools and ultimately lead to errors and inaccuracies in the finished workpiece. If something goes wrong, complaints follow and hit the manufacturer in the paperback. It is therefore important to recognize damage or wear and tear on machines at an early stage. For this reason, many machines are monitored by sensors that can detect, for example by slight vibrations, that a component is slowly wearing out. The sensors can give a warning signal that the part must be replaced before damage occurs. This is called predictive maintenance, and there are now numerous predictive maintenance systems on the market.

Lifecycle of machine tools stored in the cloud

In general, predictive maintenance systems remain independent solutions. Although they issue a warning to replace a component, this valuable information is rarely used. Experts from Fraunhofer IPK in Berlin have now developed a system that has much more to do with predictive maintenance. They integrate sensor technology into an internet platform that stores the entire life cycle of one or more machine tools. This paves the way for comprehensive data analysis that can be used to optimize machines or entire work processes. In an interesting demonstration, the team, headed by Claudio Geisert, deputy head of the Production Machines and Systems Management department at Fraunhofer IPK, shows how this works during the Hanover Fair Preview on February 12, 2020 in Hall 19 and during the trade show from the 20th until April 24, 2020 at the joint Fraunhofer booth in hall 6, booth A26. For their demonstration, the researchers selected a key component of a machine tool: a ball screw drive that moves a workpiece carrier in the machine back and forth on a spindle with extreme precision.

Such spindles can wear out over time, which leads to undesirable vibrations that can lead to defects in the workpiece – and which should be detected as early as possible. This is exactly what the intelligent maintenance system developed by Fraunhofer IPK does. At the heart of the system is a sensor board that contains a commercially available sensor chip known as a microelectromechanical system (MEMS). These MEMS are small silicon components that hold various interconnected technological modules on their surface. In this way, they can, for example, measure environmental stimuli such as vibrations and analyze them with a connected processor. The MEMS and processor together form a sensor node. “Millions of such MEMS are installed in cars and smartphones today. They are inexpensive and yet sufficiently precise for our purposes,” says Claudio Geisert. An important element is that the sensor signals are processed directly at the sensor node. As a result, the processor itself detects an error and can pass on this information.

Digital twin of the machine tool integrated in the IoT platform

The information is transferred to an Internet of Things (IoT) platform, which sends an alarm to the service center, which then decides what to do. For example, a suitable date for replacing the spindle could be set in order to avoid production downtimes due to machine downtimes. In addition, this IoT platform contains a so-called digital twin of the machine tool – a digital copy that contains the course of the machine as well as all conditions and operating parameters.

Call up the fleet history and analyze it

When the defective spindle is replaced at the end, the digital twin also receives the information that it now contains a new component. “Replicating the actual condition of machine tools enables a comprehensive analysis,” explains Claudio Geisert. The machine operators could, for example, recognize whether certain processes on the machines significantly increase wear, so that the work processes can be adapted accordingly. And machine tool manufacturers can receive valuable information on how to further optimize their systems. “Ultimately, this enables you to call up and analyze the history of an entire fleet of machines in order to find possible weak points,” says Geisert.

Monitoring of the machine fleet across locations

However, connecting the real machine to the IoT platform also has advantages for the on-site employees who maintain the machine. In the IPK solution, technicians first scan a QR code on the machine to verify that they are working on the correct machine. This is particularly important in companies with entire machine fleets. The component can also be scanned and compared to the data in the digital twin to ensure that another component is not accidentally replaced. Employees can also use a tablet computer to view instructions on how to attach and remove a component. As soon as the repair is complete, you can start a test run directly from the machine. If everything went well, press an OK button to give the signal to update the component even in the digital twin. “By connecting the machine and sensors to the IoT platform, we now get a holistic picture of a machine or an entire fleet for the first time,” says Claudio Geisert. “This enables large companies to monitor their entire machine fleet at individual locations.” The IPK solution, which will be presented at the Hannover Messe Preview, has already been developed to such an extent that it can be used in industrial applications. It offers the possibility to adapt these technologies to the specific needs of different customers.

Artificial intelligence for the maintenance of machine tools

