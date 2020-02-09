‘Condemnable’ comments from Dayanidhi Maran on Sanskrit Spark Furore in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: The remark by DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran, who questioned the relevance of Sanskrit, caused a furore in Lok Sabha on Monday with treasury members asking for their apologies, while the president wanted to remove the admonition of the offensive comment from the archives.

During a debate on the Union budget, Maran said that rores of rupees were issued in Sanskrit and asked what the government did for the classic Tamil.

Maran also made a controversial comment about Sanskrit, which was strongly objected to by finance minister Anurag Thakur, who said that the budget or finance minister could be criticized, but it was not right to speak indecisively about Sanskrit.

Rama Devi (BJP), who was chairman, has determined that Maran’s objectionable remarks must be removed from the archives.

“We respect all languages. The comments against Sanskrit were judgmental and indecent,” said Thakur. During the discussion, Maran said that “saving was part of our blood”, but the government discouraged it “by reducing interest rates on saving.”

He also claimed that “mistakes made by you (government) haunt us,” and asked “why can’t you (government) come up with one tax system?”

Opposite the government’s plan to privatize Air India, he said it was an Air India aircraft that went to China – in the grip of an outbreak of coronavirus – to evacuate Indian students there.

He also referred to the CAA, NRC and NPR and stated that Tamil Nadu was the first to vote against the issues and accused the central government of dividing the country.

Referring to Aadhar, he said that “when you have dynamic data with you, why you want to go for NPR”.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.