Concert tour tickets for foreigners on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Legendary rock band, Foreigner hits the road in 2020!

Foreigner was formed in 1976, connecting two countries, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group members are King Crimson, Mick Jones, Ian McDonald and Lou Gramm. They produced five studio albums. Their most famous songs are “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You”. Foreigner is one of the best-selling bands in the world of all time, selling more than 80 million records worldwide.

Listen to Foreigner’s biggest hit below “I want to know what love is” below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raNGeq3_DtM (/ integrated)

The group will make stops in cities like Nashville, Las Vegas, San Antonio and more.

Discover their concerts near your city. Don’t miss your chance to see the legendary stranger in concert.

The complete Foreigner 2020 program shows:

JAN 16

Nashville, TN, United States

$ 80

Foreigner with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra

JAN 17

Nashville, TN, United States

$ 0

Foreigner with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra

JANUARY 18

Nashville, TN, United States

$ 350

Foreigner with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra

JAN 24

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 59

JAN 25

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 79

JANUARY 27

Visalia, California, United States

$ 111

JAN 29

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 69

JAN 31

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 55

FEB 1

Las Vegas, NV, United States

$ 87

FEB 4

Jonesboro, AR, United States

$ 51

FEB 5

Fort Worth, TX, United States

$ 65

FEB 7

Biloxi, MS, US

$ 108

FEB 8

Biloxi, MS, US

$ 119

FEB 10

San Antonio, TX, United States

$ 70

FEB 11

College Station, TX, United States

$ 144

FEB 13

Tulsa, OK, United States

$ 85

Tickets for foreigners (event 21+)

FEB 14

Shreveport, LA, United States

$ 65

15 FEB

Lake Charles, LA, United States

$ 106

Tickets for foreigners (event 21+)

FEB 28

Iztacalco, CDMX, MX

$ 0

Foreign Mexico

3RD OF MARCH

Santiago, Región Metropolitana, CL

CLP 0

Foreign Chile

MARCH 10

Davenport, IA, United States

$ 94

TUE 11

Milwaukee, WI, United States

$ 93

MARCH 13

Welch, MN, United States

$ 89

