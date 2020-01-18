Concert tour tickets for foreigners on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Legendary rock band, Foreigner hits the road in 2020!
Foreigner was formed in 1976, connecting two countries, the United Kingdom and the United States. The group members are King Crimson, Mick Jones, Ian McDonald and Lou Gramm. They produced five studio albums. Their most famous songs are “I Want to Know What Love Is” and “Waiting for a Girl Like You”. Foreigner is one of the best-selling bands in the world of all time, selling more than 80 million records worldwide.
GET OFFERS ON FOREIGN CONCERT TICKETS HERE!
Listen to Foreigner’s biggest hit below “I want to know what love is” below:
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raNGeq3_DtM (/ integrated)
The group will make stops in cities like Nashville, Las Vegas, San Antonio and more.
Discover their concerts near your city. Don’t miss your chance to see the legendary stranger in concert.
The complete Foreigner 2020 program shows:
JAN 16
Nashville, TN, United States
$ 80
Foreigner with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra
JAN 17
Nashville, TN, United States
$ 0
Foreigner with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra
JANUARY 18
Nashville, TN, United States
$ 350
Foreigner with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra
JAN 24
Las Vegas, NV, United States
$ 59
JAN 25
Las Vegas, NV, United States
$ 79
JANUARY 27
Visalia, California, United States
$ 111
JAN 29
Las Vegas, NV, United States
$ 69
JAN 31
Las Vegas, NV, United States
$ 55
FEB 1
Las Vegas, NV, United States
$ 87
FEB 4
Jonesboro, AR, United States
$ 51
FEB 5
Fort Worth, TX, United States
$ 65
FEB 7
Biloxi, MS, US
$ 108
FEB 8
Biloxi, MS, US
$ 119
FEB 10
San Antonio, TX, United States
$ 70
FEB 11
College Station, TX, United States
$ 144
FEB 13
Tulsa, OK, United States
$ 85
Tickets for foreigners (event 21+)
FEB 14
Shreveport, LA, United States
$ 65
15 FEB
Lake Charles, LA, United States
$ 106
Tickets for foreigners (event 21+)
FEB 28
Iztacalco, CDMX, MX
$ 0
Foreign Mexico
3RD OF MARCH
Santiago, Región Metropolitana, CL
CLP 0
Foreign Chile
MARCH 10
Davenport, IA, United States
$ 94
TUE 11
Milwaukee, WI, United States
$ 93
MARCH 13
Welch, MN, United States
$ 89
See more…