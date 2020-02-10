Concerned neighbors of Lee’s Summit after mailboxes have been left open News

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – At this time of the year, people receive important tax documents by mail. If you see your mailbox wide open and the mail blows in the wind, this can cause panic.

“To be honest, I usually receive junk e-mail these days, but you never know when something important is delivered in the e-mail that you just don’t want to get rid of,” said Sam Jackson, whose mailbox was left open.

Neighbors Jackson and Todd Buehler both walked out this weekend to find their street’s letterbox completely open for the second time in a week.

“I think they just don’t know how to secure it properly. Because it requires a pretty good push. I live right next to it and I hear her trying to get it open and closed,” Buehler said.

“I understand how things can happen, but I would like them to address this issue as much as possible,” Jackson said.

A USPS officer in the communications department told KCTV5 News that they are tackling the problem internally. He says there is no indication that the box has been broken into.

“You know, the first time I just wrote it off as an accident, but the second time in a week that I thought, this is careless ignoring right now,” Jackson said.

“It’s just wide open, many children come here. They can’t help but are snoopy, curious and see what’s going on,” Buehler said.

“If you wait this year for documents for the tax season and you miss one and you don’t know you miss one, you keep waiting until it may be too late,” Buehler said.

A neighbor down the street from Buehler and Jackson told KCTV5 News that he never had a problem with his mailbox.

