Compromises made, but essentials preserved

February 13, 2020 6:07 PM IST

The Fujifilm X-A7 is the stepless mirrorless camera of the brand and is a budget product and offers clear compromises. Some of the most striking are the lack of stabilization, a somewhat limited interface, a limited buffer capacity and no electronic viewfinder, which becomes clear in the long term. However, it also has its strengths. The X-A7 comes with an excellent touchscreen that is super responsive and is also matched by a brilliant autofocus unit. Color reproduction, white balance tones, details and dynamic range are also decent, and it all comes together to make a high-performance mirrorless camera at the entry level. At Rs 52,900, however, there is a risk that you will make one too many compromises.

