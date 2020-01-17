Complacency The cause of the film industry's woes

Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah says complacency is the reason the film industry has plummeted in the country.

“We were too comfortable and we never thought there would be a point when the VCD would turn off. We never thought for a moment that the industry would decline because there was still a demand for VCDs and the market was great.

“Producers, distributors and distributors have not thought in advance that this is why we are here today. If they realized that in the coming years VCDs will disappear and we will watch movies on the Internet or in cinemas, we will not be where we are now, “he told Graphic Showbiz the last week.

According to Bill Asamoah, it would be wrong for anyone to say that the film industry is completely dead.

“I disagree with everyone who says that the film industry is dead. Things have changed and we are now trying to adjust. From time to time, producers release films and premiere them at the cinema.

“It’s a bit slow but we are resuming. Everything was moving too fast and we couldn’t move with the rhythm. I don’t even want to hear the statement that the film industry is dead, “he said.

Bill Asamoah explained that the Internet is everything now and that is why most film producers put their films on Youtube and other platforms to make money.

He applauded some of the Kumawood actors such as Kwaku Manu, Ras Nene and other actors who are now making money on Youtube with their own shows.

As an actor who has existed for almost two decades and has made films including Someone Call 911, Mente M’akoma, Agya Enye Me Pe, Invisible Husband, Bonsam Asi Asaase So, Church Palava and Fakye Me, Bill Asamoah has revealed now help him teach some of the young producers the basics of the trade.

“I realized that some of these new producers have very good scripts but lack technical know-how and that is when I entered. I helped a lot of these producers to become better producers, “he said.