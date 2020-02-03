Compare and buy Prepaid Recharges, now directly through Google Search

The feature is now live for users who have registered with Chrome with their accounts and shows plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL.

updated:February 4, 2020, 4:08 PM IST

The feature is now live for users who have registered with Chrome with their accounts and shows plans from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and BSNL.

Google has introduced a new feature on Tuesday with which Indian users can discover, compare and charge prepaid mobile subscriptions using the ‘Google search’. From Tuesday, users with Google Search can browse different mobile providers, compare discounts and offers and upload these plans with the payment. This search experience is currently available to users who have signed up with their Android devices and collect prepaid service plans from Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Jio and BSNL throughout India.

On the search results page, users must enter their details in a short form to request a list of available prepaid subscriptions from the relevant courier. To charge a SIM card, simply select a subscription to view the various charging offers from mobile payment service providers such as Mobikwik, Paytm, FreeCharge and Google Pay. Users can choose to pay with a mobile wallet or payment service of their choice via the website or app of the service provider. The loading confirmation page also helps users with relevant information about customer support.

However, News18.com could not independently confirm the rollout of the feature for all users in India. Of the few Android devices that we tried to search, the search form that is expected to appear was not shown in our search results. This is probably due to the phased implementation and as a result, users can expect the feature to appear in their search results in the coming days.

There are around 1.1 billion mobile connections in India, of which around 95 percent are prepaid SIM cards. Prepaid mobile subscribers use different ways to charge their mobile phone, and this service can also be used to charge someone else’s prepaid subscription.

