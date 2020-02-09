Community wants to prevent violence against women

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Roanoke community people gathered at Valley View Mall on Saturday to raise awareness of an important issue.

“It is estimated that at least a billion women will experience violence in their lives,” said One Billion Roanoke organizer Freeda Cathcart.

A billion roanoke is part of a global movement of people who rise to prevent violence against women. This is a fee that organizer Freeda Cathcart takes personally.

“For me it is a very cathartic experience. I am a survivor myself. When I am able to organize this event, I feel like I am doing something to help someone who is not experiencing what I have experienced. Hopefully it will help to make a difference, ”Cathcart explains.

Cathcart was not the only one who wanted to make a difference at the event. Mary Robinson found out about the program online. During the program, Robinson took the stage to join the award dancers during the event. Robinson says she was forced to show her support for the cause.

“It was very encouraging. It was like a free dance and let you feel what you feel. I communicate here. You express what you feel, and I think the young women did a very good job. “

Ultimately, the One Billion Rising Roanoke organization is about raising awareness in the city.

“I grew up nearby and spent most of my life here. It’s good to be open, and I’ve always been the type who believes in open communication. You can never achieve anything if you don’t, ”says Robinson.

According to Cathcart, it is important to increase voices as the group did during the program.

“It won’t stop until we speak, say something, and unite with each other. We have to do what needs to be done. To say that it is not okay when this happens,” said Cathcart.

By rising and spreading. Cathcart hopes that it will make a difference while encouraging others to take a stand.