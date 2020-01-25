Community supports local league of t-balls for children with special needs

Best stories

CALIPATRIA, California (KYMA, KECY) -The residents of Calipatria came to support the opening day of the Challenger starter balls division.

Marilyn Ishida, the league’s coaches coordinator, said the lists for the division are filled with children with special needs. Give them the stage to shine in a separate league.

Ishida said, “Calipat is a small community. So to have that kind of community support, I love it. I mean the kids will love seeing the first responders. See all the people here. And I hope we have this participation throughout the season. “

For Christina Rivera, the league allows her 4-year-old son, Elias, who has autism, to play on diamonds.

“It is really important for him to get involved in a sport. For him to be able to (prove) that it is not because you have a condition that you cannot be part of something.”

Rivera hopes that her son will be able to learn the fundamentals of the sport and thereby improve his social skills.

“Confidence and self-esteem. So that he can (have) friends you know. The older they get, the harder it is for them.”

And to interact with other parents who have shared experiences.

“Also as parents, it is very important to have another parent who is going through the same thing. You know that we are not alone. It is normal to feel stress.”

Various cities will host the Challengers Tee Ball division throughout the season.

