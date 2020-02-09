Community School students honor local heroes for humanitarian action and social justice in Roanoke

by: WFXRtv.com Digital Desk, Hayley Henson

Posted on Feb 8, 2020 / 07:09 PM EST

/ Updated: February 8, 2020 / 7:09 p.m. EST

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Community School middle school students honored two Roanoke Valley residents with the title “Local Heroes” on Friday afternoon for demonstrating the same commitment to social justice and civil rights that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In 1996, the Community School launched an electoral class called the Local Hero Award Committee, in which students enjoy a unique learning experience to understand the true meaning of civil rights.

“Pupils and children can really work for social justice, be really conscious citizens and learn that this school does exactly what education is really about,” said eighth-grader Dashiell Larson-Harris.

Over the past six weeks, students like Larson-Harris have looked at past and present civil rights issues before deciding which residents play an influential role in the community while advocating for humanity, altruism, and social conscience.

This year, Community School honored Anna Copplestone and Xavier Duckett as Roanokes local heroes.

Copplestone – who acts as managing director of the Roanoke Community Garden Association – describes her title as a “heroine” as overwhelming and yet very humiliating.

“My first thought was that I don’t care what adults think about my work, but what children think and what children see and how they judge what I really do. Get along with me,” says Copplestone.

Duckett founded a local nonprofit called The Humble Hustle and is proud to have the entire organization recognized for its impact on the community.

“I immediately looked up the hero’s definition and it was about courage, and in the time and period of building Humble Hustle and the things it took to feel pretty good knowing that the team wasn’t just me, but also the team is The children see it and it is inspiration for all the work we do in the community and even in a local school, ”says Duckett.

