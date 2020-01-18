Frustrated community members interviewed government officials and Delta Air Lines officials during a meeting to discuss a fuel spill from an aircraft making an emergency landing near Los Angeles this week.

Friday’s town hall meeting in Cudahy, California was packed, with members of the public waving signs with messages like “Stop letting companies run after us” and “Protect our children as if they were PG&E. “

A Delta official read a statement apologizing on behalf of the company and updates on the investigation into the plane that spilled fuel at five elementary schools in the Los Angeles area.

“On behalf of Delta, we deeply regret what happened,” said Dana Debel, general manager of public and local affairs for Delta. “What we are here to do today is to listen to all of you.” It was interrupted by an angry choir of voices.

“This is not enough,” can we hear a woman say. “Oh, now you do (regret it),” said one man.

Sixty people were treated after the Delta plane dropped kerosene for its emergency landing on Tuesday. An airplane making an emergency landing must lose a little fuel to be light enough to land, but the procedure requires that this take place at high altitude over designated unpopulated areas, according to the FAA.

If the plane had been 8,000 feet when the landfill occurred, the fuel would never have hit schools as it would have atomized after leaving the wings, said CNN aviation safety analyst David Soucie.

Although those affected were not treated for serious injuries, community leaders and members of the audience came together to worry about the long-term consequences.

“I want to say to the children, we are here for you,” said representative Maxine Waters. “My main concern at this point is the health and well-being of the children and people in our community.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District will track students and staff who have been directly affected by the fuel as well as those who were indoors but exposed to the fumes, said board member Jackie Goldberg.

“We know our quarters in this area are not new to the contaminants,” said Goldberg, adding that the fuel has degraded the quality of the air already contaminated with lead and arsenic. “We intend to ensure that we work closely with Delta Air Lines to meet all requirements in order to restore the community as a whole.”