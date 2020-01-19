Community crisis: the community of Kolokolo sends SOS to Buhari, the monarch of Benin and Obaseki following the attacks

The community of Kolokolo, Ikpoba Okha, the local government area of ​​Edo State urgently called President Muhammudu Buhari, the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and Oba from Benin, Oba Ewuare II, coming to their aid in the face of the alleged threat of life and attack. on them and their community by Chief Johnson Aseleghe.

Community spokesperson for Kolokolo, Comrade Sunny Etchie, who spoke to journalists in Benin, said following a protest against Chief Johnson Aseleghe, the Iyasere of Warri Kingdom on January 9 2020 at the Oba Palace in Benin for having subjected Kolokolo and other communities around him and also to the Olu de Warri, their lives and their community were attacked, which saw properties worth millions of naira and their burnt houses.

Etchie alleged that several attacks on the community by alleged thugs orchestrated by people suspected of being loyal to Chief Aseleghe.

According to him, the community denounced said chief Johnson Aseleghe to the police and another constituted authority. It builds another kingdom with the kingdom of Benin, our loyalty without reserve is totally towards the Oba of Benin.

He said the problems started when Chief Johnson tried to stop the development of roads from Kolokolo to Ikpako, benefiting more than 15 communities, crossing the local government of Ikpoba Okha and Ovia Northeast respectively.

“We call on the government to arrest and prosecute those involved in the attack and also to compel their sponsors and the mastermind of the attack to pay for all that has been lost relating to the attack on the community from Kolokolo.

“It is common knowledge that we, the community of Kolokolo, are in the Beninese state of the Kingdom of Edo, where we make allegiance to the Oba of Benin and to the Enogie of Ologbo, who is the duke of “Ologbo Dukedom, in accordance with the Nigerian Constitution applicable in Edo State.”, Etchie said.

“He uses money to marry people from top to bottom, has established himself as the supreme sovereign of this environment. As I speak, more than 200 of us, including children, are out of housing. Our children are harassed and threatened.

Reacting to the allegations, Chief Johnson Aseleghe told DAILY that the people protesting claiming to belong to the Kolokolo community were not from the Kolokolo community.

According to him, these demonstrators have no trace in the community of Kolokolo. The person causing this problem is a Sunny Etchie who runs them.

“We mistakenly appointed him youth leader but when we saw that his ways were not straight, we asked him to leave the post and since then he has been trying to cause problems with the communities. I’m an Itshekiri Edo. I am a Beninese and the Oba of Benin is our royal father, ”added chef Aseleghe.