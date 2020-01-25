Commissioner Joe Carollo was outraged by the supposed adult entertainment party planned for yachts in the waters of Miami

MIAMI – The SeaFair Mega Yacht is widespread in downtown Miami waters.

The city of Miami was recently informed that there will be a party with some adult animators on board the ship.

The yacht’s owner, David Lester, told Local 10 News that it wasn’t, but the city is still doing everything to stop the event.

Miami City Commissioner Joe Carollo was outraged after hearing that the owner of the SeaFair Yacht, which rents a dock on monthly bases near Bayfront Park, is said to have sublet the ship to Allure Atlanta.

This company is referred to as “No. 1 strip club & lounge. “

“Bayfront Park has never approved anything like this,” said Carollo. “We cannot say what will be there in these six days, we can only assume what we saw.”

Bayfront Park is currently hosting Super Bowl Live, a family-friendly event with live music, interactive games, and more, before Super Bowl LIV takes place at Hard Rock Stadium next Sunday.

But when it comes to adult entertainment, Carollo says that this is not allowed in this part of the city and is against city regulations.

“There should be no entertainment for adults while the ship is in town,” said the commissioner.

Carollo has informed the city and prosecutors of plans for the yacht, which Local 10 News has learned have included artists such as 21 Savage, Fabulous, Migos, and Future.

“We were also told that these people would bring 100 girls from other states with them,” he said.

Carollo also sent a letter to Lester saying that he was responsible for the event.

“I understand the Commissioner’s concern about advertising on social media,” said Lester. “And the ad has been pulled ever since.”

Lester informed Roy Ramos of Local 10 News that there would be no adult entertainment on board the ship.

The Allure company plans to present the party proposal to the city commissioners next week to check whether the six-day event can take place.

