Commercial Delays, Oilers, Devils, Blackhawks, More

In today’s summary of the NHL rumor, despite rumors that the NHL teams want to act, a general manager estimates that it will take some time before real action takes place. There is news that a Chicago Blackhawks forward will be back sooner than expected and in New Jersey there is already a shortlist of GM candidates in training.

Holland believes big action isn’t coming yet

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland is one of several NHL general managers who are ready to improve their team before the February 24 deadline. That said, he doesn’t think there will be any real action, at least not for a few weeks.

Ken Holland, General Manager, Edmonton Oilers (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE / Jason Franson)

While speaking with Terry Jones of the Edmonton Sun Holland, said he thought it would take some time before real activity resumed. He explained:

As far as the transaction deadline goes, I think there are still eight to ten games left before anything happens. I want to see what will happen in the next 10 games leading up to the trade deadline.

source – “JONES: On the trade deadline, if the Oilers are in the eliminatory race, Holland will seek to add” Terry Jones – Edmonton Sun – 17/01/2020

Holland himself says he wants to see where his Oilers are and that it could take much of the next month for a number of NHL clubs to know where they are – as buyers or sellers. This delay could make other teams wait and the dominoes will mean that everyone has to wait.

Holland has hinted that if, during this time, the Oilers finds themselves out of the playoff race, they will not become sellers.

Related: The Best and Worst Trades of Ken Holland’s Red Wings Tenure

Brandon Saad could return sooner than expected

Brandon Saad was not expected to return before the star break, but he did participate in a full workout according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times. It is a good sign that he could be back sooner than expected.

Brandon Saad, Chicago Blackhawks, November 9, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Pope writes:

He could join the Blackhawks squad on Saturday against the Maple Leafs.

… Coach Jeremy Colliton said no decision has been made but suggested it is very likely that he will play in at least one of the three games before the break for the stars.

source – “Brandon Saad” ready to go “, could return for the Blackhawks against the Maple Leafs” – Ben Pope – Chicago Sun Times – 17/01/2020

As for what Saad wants to do, “I am in good shape and ready to go,” he said.

Related: Best Hope From Each NHL Team – Mid-Season Update

Dougie Hamilton long term

In unfortunate news, it looks like Dougie Hamilton will be hurt long-term, as Nick Kypreos of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reported, “Dougie Hamilton had a broken fibula.”

Kypreos said a more thorough assessment today would determine if surgery was needed and TSN’s Darren Dreger tweeted that Hamilton “was seeing a specialist within the hour to determine the extent of the damage”. injury that closed Jordan Staal for months in 2014.

GM candidates in New Jersey

Craig Custance of The Athletic writes that there is a shortlist of candidates for the GM position in New Jersey after the Devils release Ray Shero from office.

New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris and Acting General Manager Tom Fitzgerald (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

First, the list begins with Acting General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. If he does well by this year’s deadline, he will gain serious consideration.

Do not expect Martin Brodeur to accept the job, he does not want it according to the reports and Ron Hextall could get an interview, but not much more. Mike Gillis and Bill Zito are on the list, but the most intriguing option could be Laurence Gilman.

Custance writes:

Gilman checks a lot of boxes that could be in play for this position. He has a lot of experience as an executive. He is a key part of an avant-garde front office in Toronto that has gone through a reconstruction process from which the Devils are currently emerging. He knows analytics well.

source – who will replace Ray Shero as GM of the Devil? A glimpse of the best candidates “- Craig Custance – The Athletic – 13/01/2020

Custance believes that if Toronto’s current push continues and becomes a playoff race, Gilman will secure a position as general manager.

Related: NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Wild, Oilers, Flames, More