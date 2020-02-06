Comment on Mamata Banerjee sparks gender debate in the Kerala Assembly

“Look at West Bengal. A woman rules that state … “said IUML legislator KM Shaji, who requested a response from the Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Thiruvananthapuram: A note about West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee by an opposition MLA in the context of the NPR and a disguised reference to its counterpart in the state of Pinarayi Vijayan led to a gender debate in the Kerala meeting on Thursday.

When IUML legislator KM Shaji moved a postponement motion to stop the census activities until the concerns about the National Population Register (NPR) were removed, he referred to Banerjee.

“Look at West Bengal. A woman ruling that state … She has shown enough backbone and has decided not to attend the meeting organized by the Center on NPR,” Shaji said. This led to a wave of protests from the treasury banks led by Health Minister K K Shailaja and Agriculture Minister V Sunil Kumar, who loudly opposed the referral to a woman who led the government there.

A visibly angry Shailaja, who is normally known to keep her cool, asked the IUML member: “Even if a woman leads the government there, what’s the problem? Are you saying a woman can’t lead well?” Asked Shailaja.

The minister asked Congress MLA Shanimol Usman how she could sit quietly next to Shaji after hearing such comments.

As the protests intensified, Shaji expressed regret and withdrew the statement. “I am withdrawing my statement. But what I meant was that she was a strong woman,” he said.

The MLA referred to the decision of the Prime Minister of West Bengal not to be present at the meeting of the states summoned by the government of the Union to discuss the implementation of NPR.

Vijayan said that although the state had attended the meeting, his representative had informed the center that it would not implement the NPR. Kerala had decided not to implement the NPR days after the West Bengal government had ceased all activities related to the preparation and updating of the NPR in the Eastern State.

