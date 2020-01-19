Commemoration ceremony for mother of 6 dead in Grandpa-Locka in search of a driver - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) – A heartbreaking congregation gathered in Grandpa-Locka to mourn the loss of a woman who, according to police, was hit by a driver who had fled the scene.

Desolate relatives filled a street near the site where, according to investigators, Deandra “DeDe” Bradley, a mother of six, died in the Wednesday evening escape.

“Everyone just loved her,” said Jannie King, Bradley’s aunt.

The mourners held purple and white balloons in their hands when they paid respect to a woman who they said was taken too early.

“I can’t even get the vision out of my head,” said Jannie King, Bradley’s aunt.

Her loved ones said Bradley was fatally injured when her son watched.

“She pushed him out of the way to save his life,” King said.

According to the Miami-Dade Police, the crash occurred near 135th Northwest Street and 30th Avenue.

Investigators said the driver never stopped but raced away.

“They just left a mother there,” said King.

Days later, loved ones said, hoping someone saw something that could help the police track down Bradley’s murderers.

“You can not hide. God sits high and looks deep. You can’t hide, ”said King.

If you have information about this event or the location of the driver, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Keep in mind that you can always remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $ 3,000 reward.

