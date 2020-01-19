Comme Des Garcons apologizes for White Models wearing Braided Wigs, Inspired by An Egyptian Prince

TSR Updatez: Comme Des Garcons is offering an apology after being called for cultural approval at the latest menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.

Many people will say after putting the high fashion brand on their white models in wigs, which many feel are made to resemble black hairstyles, while black models walking around the airport are posing. of their natural hair.

The brand issued an apology to Dazed this morning saying, “The inspiration for the headpieces for the Comme des Garçons menswear FW’s20 is the appearance of an Egyptian prince. It is never our intention to disrespect or hurt anyone – we deeply and sincerely apologize for any guilt it causes. “

Comme Des Garcons hair stylist Julien also responded to the backlash with apologies to her IG. “My inspiration for the Comme des Garcons show was the Eyptian prince a look that I found truly beautiful and inspiring. A look that was adorable .. I never intend to hurt or hurt anyone, ever. . If I did, I apologize. “

