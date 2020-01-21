TO UPDATE: It appears that Hayley Williams is preparing a song entitled “Petals For Armor” and it will be released on January 22nd. Check out the teaser below.

UPDATE 2: It seems that Petals For Armor could be the name of Hayley’s overall project. The lead single entitled “Simmer” will be canceled on January 22nd. Check out their latest confirmation below.

Hayley Williams celebrated her 31st birthday with a gift. At the end of last month Paramore Frontwoman hopped on social media to tease what looks like a new solo project. “I will make new music next year,” she wrote. “With the help of some of my closest friends, I did something I will call myself.” Accordingly, we would get a first taste of the “really special project” in January. And now it looks like the release date is just around the corner. At least, fans think so after some cryptic posts appear on Instagram.

Today (January 6th) the hit maker uploaded three darkened pictures to her page. There is currently no official description. However, it would make sense to have a single cover or (hopefully) news about an album. What does this mean for Paramore? It is currently unclear. Already in August Hayley said that she was not sure what the future would mean for the group during an interview at Beautycon. This does not necessarily mean that the group has finished playing music. A vacation message the trio posted on Twitter last month said things could still come from them.

Maybe it’s just after Hayley’s moment. While we’re waiting for more details, check out her first tweet and her latest Instagram update below.

“Simmer” confirmation

my first offer:

“SIMMER” drops 1.22.20

We’ll see you then. https://t.co/n8ApORvDIX

– Hayley from Paramore (@ yelyahwilliams) January 20, 2020

https://t.co/hdIjfLstFb pic.twitter.com/9vCg6WJA6H

– Hayley from Paramore (@ yelyahwilliams) January 6, 2020

🌺 pic.twitter.com/1zdvccDA8a

– Hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) December 28, 2019

