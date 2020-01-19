Comic review: Star Wars Allegiance # 2

Star Wars loyalty # 2

JOURNEY TO STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER – ALLEGIANCE

Part II FAULTY WATER

Supreme Leader Kylo Ren leads the evil First Order in the hunt for the few remnants of brave resistance. In need, General Leia Organa Rey and Rose Tico brought to Mon Cala, where they seek the help of their residents, the Quarren and Mon Calamari.

Meanwhile, Finn and Poe Dameron plan to raid a lost weapon depot from an abandoned republic base. That weapon could be the spark that ignites the flame of rebellion. However, your efforts can be in vain as they are pursued by three bounty hunters – one of whom is a malicious shapeshifter!

In Mon Cala’s capital, Dac City, Leia and Rey want to negotiate an alliance and add Mon Calamari ships to the Armada of Resistance. Our heroes expected to be welcomed with open arms and were shocked to be greeted at gunpoint by the city’s amphibians!

Writer: Ethan Sacks

Artists: Luke Ross

Letterer: Clayton Cowles

colorist: Lee Loughridge

Title Artist: Marco Checchetto

Editor: Mark Paniccia

Release date: October 16, 2019

Pages: 23

UPC: 759606094158

When the first edition ended and Leia and the Resistance crew arrived at Mon Cala for a less than warm welcome, it is no surprise that the second edition continues this moment as their daring arrival seeps up to one of The Rise’s new characters from Skywalker – Aftab Ackbar, son of the late admiral – arrives to dispel the situation and take Leia to the funeral homes, where they remember the legend of the rebels and resistance.

While they remember, there’s a submarine with Rose, Chewie, Threepio, and Rey nearby, and it’s Rey who feels strange here. In the first issue, she was strangely combative, maybe a hangover from her bad temper in The Last Jedi, and again she snaps here and grumbles that she’s not in the fight (Rise seems to contradict this and shows Poe’s frustrations that she’s training has on Ajan Kloss away from the fight when needed on the front line) and dig at Threepio. Nothing too distracting, it just feels a little uncharacteristic to them.

Here we start with galaxy hopping, across to the moons of Avedot, where Finn and Poe search for the hidden weapon store while being pursued by the bounty hunters who followed them in the opening issue, and then head over to the legendary Fondor shipyards (first in 1981 mentioned in the Los Angeles Times Syndicate by Archie Goodwin and Al Williamson, history buffs), where Kylo Ren teaches the shipyard commander a hard lesson by taking over the independent base for the First Order before we return north. eastern edge and Mon Cala, where Leia receives an audience with the King of Mon Cal and asks him to help the resistance. Years of empire repression mean they are unwilling to help.

We are really jumping around when we return to Avedot while the bounty hunters make their move and tell Finn that they are their target. And back to Mon Cala, while the Quarren contingent decides that the longer Leia and Co are on the planet, the more you are at higher risk, so decide to persuade them to leave. Rey – still in a bad mood, as Rose notes – battles a number of Quarren when Chewie bumps her head, Rose uses her taser, and chaos ensues while the General von Quarren secretly contacts General Hux.

It’s a solid second edition that skips the length and breadth of the galaxy (which is good), but there is just a little bit in it, and not just the representation of Rey. There are satisfying moments – Fondor, the King of Mon Cal, the snow speedometer (probably the air speedometer) on Avedot – and the thought that Ackbar is more honored and remembered here than in the film in which he witnessed his death, however all in all it’s fair there.

Luke Ross’s artwork is as great as ever, and Ethan Sacks gives us a few great lines (“Thirteen, old friend, have you ever been encouraged about politics?”), But hopefully the third edition will be back on that Opening issue level increased.