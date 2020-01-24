Image: dynamite

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the legendary actress Nancy Drew, a comic book publisher Nancy Drew & the Hardy Boys publishes: The Death of Nancy Drew, in which the brothers solve the mystery of the murder of their counterpart. That’s right: you made Nancy Drew a dead girl.

Polygon reported that it was Dynamite’s latest crossover series with Nancy Drew and the Hardy Boys. A site called Previews World contained more details:

All bets are closed as the series of writer Anthony Del Col (Luke Cage: Everyman, Kill Shakespeare) and artist Joe Eisma (Riverdale, Morning Glories) begin at Nancy’s grave with Nancy’s famous friends, the Hardy Boys. Through twists and turns, this dark, noir-infused story unfolds as Nancy Drew’s greatest secret of all time. Nancy’s mysterious death follows one of her most important investigations into organized crime.

“Over the years, there have been many difficult puzzles to solve in the lives of Nancy Drew and the Hardy brothers,” said writer Anthony Del Col. Fall – solution to Nancy’s death! “As the feminist bookshop Second Shelf explained on Twitter:” Hardy boys canonically don’t even solve secrets. They run out of gas in their boat and are stuck on an island with a smuggler or something. ”

Since it’s a comic, she’s probably not really dead, because nobody in comics is ever really dead. Most likely, she faked her death in the service of her organized crime investigation and didn’t tell the Hardy Boys. (Would you?) Even if it’s just a trick, it’s still a version of the same inescapable tale, a woman who was thrown into a grave to offer the Hardy Boys something interesting.