Comedy photography of wildlife returns for 2020

The photography prize that celebrates the lighter side of nature is back for 2020.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, now in its sixth year, is open to submissions.

Together with the funny pictures, the organizers of the competition hope to draw attention to environmental issues and to promote nature conservation.

Entries will be accepted until May 31, with organizers expecting more photographers to submit their funniest photos than ever.

Wild television presenter Kate Humble, comedian Hugh Dennis and the famous nature photographer Will Burrard-Lucas all come back as jury members of the competition.

After the judges cast their last vote, the person crowned Comedy Wildlife Photographer of the Year wins a one-week safari in Kenya.

While this year’s competition is starting, The Independent has collected some of the best photos from previous years in the gallery above.

