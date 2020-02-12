Comedian publishes Fake Essay online and pretends to be an English teacher, draws Flak

Comedian Alexis Pereira recently not only made a fake essay, but also uploaded it on Twitter with edits like an annoyed English teacher.

The comedian posted the fake essay and wrote: “Giving my first English course this semester has been worthwhile, but I don’t know what to do with this student.” He gave a D-figure to the essay in the photo.

In the Twitter post, Pereira tried to show that the entry by a student is nowhere closed for the assignment he has given.

Although the essay was entitled, “What does Tom want with Jerry exactly?”, The comedian wrote that it had to be about Tom from The Great Gatsby, the book he said the class was reading.

Teaching my first English course this semester has been worthwhile, but I don’t know what to do with this student pic.twitter.com/Sgn07Kaq6D

– Alexis De Wokeville (@MrAlexisPereira) 10 February 2020

The tweet, which was intended as a funny one, did not go well with some Twitter users, who considered him a real one. The mail collected 757K likes and was retweeted more than 125K times.

The tweet, which went viral, received mixed responses from netizens. Many laughed at the essay, while some criticized the comedian who portrayed himself as the teacher.

A user responded to the message and wrote that the teacher had to be fired because he had posted the essay online.

The writing is terrible, but the fact that you posted it online should fire you

– Melissa runs the world (@MGastorf) 10 February 2020

A user said it was generous on the teacher’s part to give the student a D.

Hello Alexis, I have to see this whole essay for journalism

– Jake (@jacobkleinman) 10 February 2020

Some users questioned the authenticity of the essay, while others said they should read the full word.

Without a name I cannot see a FERPA or privacy issue. The student can tell others if they want.

– JA Facts Matter (@jajatex) 10 February 2020

A Twitterati even said that the student’s name is not on the magazine, so there can be no privacy issue.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.