The actor and comedian Paritosh Tripathi received an emotional surprise on his birthday.

“I don’t have parties on my birthday. I think birthdays should be celebrated in peace only with close people,” said the comedian, who turned one more year on February 6.

Comedian Paritosh Tripathi gets excited when his mom makes a surprise visit on his birthday eve

“This birthday of mine will be special because I received a wonderful surprise from my mother. She especially came to Mumbai yesterday to celebrate my birthday. She called me to go to the airport and pick her up. I just ran to the airport to look for her, ”he added.

His mother had flown from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

“I was so excited that I went to the airport with my clothes on at home. I just went and hugged her tightly. She is my inspiration, or you can also say that she is my lifeguard, ”said Paritosh.

She brought her favorite sweet dishes from her hometown.

“She knows exactly what makes me happy on my birthday. I would like to thank God and my fans and I hope they always pour out their love on me. I have written some poems that I will narrate to my mother. She is my best critic. She has always given me the best comments and corrected me wherever I was wrong, ”said Paritosh.