Come and meet these designers, stylists and style visionaries at ESSENCE Fashion House NYC

ESSENCE Fashion House NYC is just around the corner and with the list of fashion elite that will be in the building, you definitely want to get your tickets before they are gone.

ESSENCE Fashion House NYC is back! Click here to RSVP and participate as we close NYFW with the most exclusive celebration of the season for all that Black fashion has to offer.

What better way to close New York Fashion Week than with an afternoon full of engaging conversations, beautiful display cases and catwalk shows that bring you the latest designs from some of the most talented black designers in the game? And just a reminder, this event is first come, first served, so come early!

Browse to see our full range of designers, stylists, models and fashion maven that will be present. For more information, including the full schedule and to RSVP, go to our official website of ESSENCE Fashion House HERE.

01

Halima Aden

Model / Activist

02

Misa Hylton

Fashion architect & MCM Global creative partner

03

Law Roach

Architect image

04

Brandice Daniel

CEO / founder of Harlem Fashion Row

05

Young Paris

Producer / Rapper

06

Amy Lefévre

Founder, LEFÉV accessories

07

Rodney Patterson

ESENSHEL HEADWEAR

08

Andrea Iyamah

Owner / chief designer, Andrea Iyamah clothing and swimwear

09

Esé Azénabor

Creative director / founder, Esé Azénabor Luxury design

10

Valerie Blaise

Founder, VAVVOUNE leather designs

11

Franci Girard

Founder and CEO, THE SIXES clothing line

12

Suzanne Cohen

Head of Branch Experience, JP Morgan Chase

13

Anifa Mvuemba

Founder, Hanifa Luxury Group

14

Khadijah Fulton

Founder, White / Space Jewelry

15

Kollin Carter

Fashion stylist and creative director

16

Audrey Smaltz

Founder / CEO The Ground Crew

17

Saleen Saleh

Founder of Street Culture

18

Sergio Hudson

Fashion designer, Sergio Hudson collection

19

April Walker

Maker, lifestyle entrepreneur, brand evangelist

20

Venny Etienne

Luxury sportswear designer, LEVENITY

21

Lisa Cortés

Producer / director

22

Carlton Jones

Founder-designer, Carlton Jones collection

23

Deidre Jefferies

Creative Director & CEO, ESPION Atelier

24

Jameel Mohammed

Founder and creative director, KHIRY

25

fashion-house-speaker-5_AprilW

26

Alexandra Cunningham Cameron

Curator Contemporary Design, Cooper Hewitt

