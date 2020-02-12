Come and meet these designers, stylists and style visionaries at ESSENCE Fashion House NYC

ESSENCE Fashion House NYC is just around the corner and with the list of fashion elite that will be in the building, you definitely want to get your tickets before they are gone.
ESSENCE Fashion House NYC is back! Click here to RSVP and participate as we close NYFW with the most exclusive celebration of the season for all that Black fashion has to offer.
What better way to close New York Fashion Week than with an afternoon full of engaging conversations, beautiful display cases and catwalk shows that bring you the latest designs from some of the most talented black designers in the game? And just a reminder, this event is first come, first served, so come early!
Browse to see our full range of designers, stylists, models and fashion maven that will be present. For more information, including the full schedule and to RSVP, go to our official website of ESSENCE Fashion House HERE.
01
Halima Aden
Model / Activist
02
Misa Hylton
Fashion architect & MCM Global creative partner
03
Law Roach
Architect image
04
Brandice Daniel
CEO / founder of Harlem Fashion Row
05
Young Paris
Producer / Rapper
06
Amy Lefévre
Founder, LEFÉV accessories
07
Rodney Patterson
ESENSHEL HEADWEAR
08
Andrea Iyamah
Owner / chief designer, Andrea Iyamah clothing and swimwear
09
Esé Azénabor
Creative director / founder, Esé Azénabor Luxury design
10
Valerie Blaise
Founder, VAVVOUNE leather designs
11
Franci Girard
Founder and CEO, THE SIXES clothing line
12
Suzanne Cohen
Head of Branch Experience, JP Morgan Chase
13
Anifa Mvuemba
Founder, Hanifa Luxury Group
14
Khadijah Fulton
Founder, White / Space Jewelry
15
Kollin Carter
Fashion stylist and creative director
16
Audrey Smaltz
Founder / CEO The Ground Crew
17
Saleen Saleh
Founder of Street Culture
18
Sergio Hudson
Fashion designer, Sergio Hudson collection
19
April Walker
Maker, lifestyle entrepreneur, brand evangelist
20
Venny Etienne
Luxury sportswear designer, LEVENITY
21
Lisa Cortés
Producer / director
22
Carlton Jones
Founder-designer, Carlton Jones collection
23
Deidre Jefferies
Creative Director & CEO, ESPION Atelier
24
Jameel Mohammed
Founder and creative director, KHIRY
25
fashion-house-speaker-5_AprilW
26
Alexandra Cunningham Cameron
Curator Contemporary Design, Cooper Hewitt
