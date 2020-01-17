Combat Sheamus teve o seu primeiro depois do regresso

Sheamus que regressou ao Friday evening smackdown, no Primeiro episodio from 2020, no Primeiro Combate-Depois for the Regresso esta semana.

E Sheamus lutou against USA champion Andrade, who fights against Sheamus pudesse assim vencer perante o “seu” público.

Last night @WWESheamus returned to the ring for the first time in nine months with a win over @AndradeCienWWE at the @ btsportwwe launch party!

Our reporter @consciousgary was in the building to take this footage.

With the Promoção de Nova Parceria by WWE and BT Sport, Sheamus and Entrevista, Falou de Ideia Horrível and Equipa de Criativo by WWE, you can determine the agora for a recourse and the search for a fazer.

Eles mostraram-me vários cadernos com notas, desenhos etc. .. E para mim tinham a ideia de uma personagem com bigode, suspensórios, cabelo todo cheio de gel puxado para lado eu só pensava, que iso era exatamente a jack Gallagher No. 205 Live , E então eu perguntei-lhes se eles probl que na WWE já existia alguém com exatamente essa personagem, pelos vistos probl.

Mas mesmo que fizesse, and iria conseguir fazer a personagem funcionar, todos iriam gozar comigo, até a minha avó.

Sheamus nesta mesma entrevista também afirmou que pediu para voltar a sua antiga música, mas que o pedido foi recusado.

Check out this quote from Sheamus about the terrible motive that was presented to him before returning to WWE …

