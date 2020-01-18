The Indianapolis Colts quarterback coach Marcus Brady is one of only two Black QB coaches in the league Jim Caldwell), and he knows that the situation with minority coaches has to change.

In a conversation with the Indianapolis starBrady made it clear that he is aware of the lack of minority coaches in positions like his and offensive coordinator. Positions that represent the career list for advancement to head coach.

There are currently only two Black Offensive coordinators, the Kansas City Chiefs. Eric Bieniemy and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Byron Leftwich,

“I am aware that I am the only Black Quarterback coach in the NFL,” said Brady. At that time, Caldwell was on vacation with the Dolphins. “I am grateful for my opportunity, but I understand that I have to be successful, of course, and I hope that this will give others an opportunity.”

That’s the problem. Regardless of the success of other black coaches, these available positions often seem to be given to white candidates.

The owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Art Rooney II, spoke about the expansion of the Rooney Rule, named after his late father.

“Perhaps the Rooney rule will be extended to some of the lower levels, perhaps to the coordinator level. Just to make sure there are opportunities for minorities.”

The Steelers were recently hired Matt Canada to be their new quarterback coach. Canada is white.

“I’m not frustrated about it, but I know it’s something that needs to be addressed,” continued Brady. “Hopefully we work in this area. It will be about boys getting opportunities and developing.

“You have to develop the young coaches, the young, black coaches. This is where it starts. This is where it begins for every coach.”

