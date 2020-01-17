Colors that eat dirt and heat houses

Light-activated catalysts that can neutralize atmospheric pollutants are incorporated in paint to purify city air. Credit: AM Technology

Applying paint to walls of a home can soon help heat it, saving energy and reducing CO2 emissions. It could also cleanse the air we breathe, dissolve chemicals and pollutants, and eliminate harmful pathogens.

In Europe, half of the city’s annual energy consumption relates to heating and cooling. Despite the EU’s transition to reducing carbon dioxide emissions, 75% of heating and cooling comes from fossil fuels, while only 19% is produced from renewable energy sources.

“Renewable sources of energy are not widely used and a lot of energy is lost,” said Professor Dmitry Shchukin of the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

It has developed a heat-regulating paint that can absorb and release heat inside brick buildings, keeping the rooms warm when needed, using excessive energy.

“The main idea was to renovate old houses with such colors,” Professor Shchukin said. “If you have an old historic house, for example, you can’t demolish it and build a new one.”

Buildings are the biggest consumer of energy, he says. Most are old and energy inefficient and account for about 40% of total energy consumption and 36% of CO2 emissions in the EU.

The paint, developed as part of a project called ENERPAINT, could be used as a form of insulation to increase the energy efficiency of old homes without spending a fortune, he says. Throughout the day, it collects heat generated by radiators or even humans, then releases it at night when temperatures drop because boilers are usually turned off to save bills. So how does he do this?

Phase change materials

“It works very simply,” Professor Shchukin said. “Paint and coating manufacturers have their own colors, and we just provide some additives – about 5% – with the paint.”

These additives are so-called phase change materials (PCMs), such as paraffins, hydrates and fatty acids, encapsulated in nanometer-sized protective capsules that improve heat transfer. PCMs can store large amounts of heat and change states from solid to liquid and vice versa without changing their own temperature.

The development of this dye, currently under consideration, is part of a larger project called ENERCAPSULE, where Professor Shchukin is designing suitable coatings to encapsulate PCMs on a nanoscale for use in colors, fabrics and medicines.

“For the paints, we used salt water vapor because of their low cost and very high energy storage density,” said Professor Shchukin. “However, they were very difficult to trap as they are corrosive and hydrophilic (dissolve in water).”

It was able to enclose hydrates in polymer shells as small as 10nm, which protects them from the environment and allows them to respond to heat in a controlled manner. The materials they use have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration but not by the European Medicines Agency, according to Professor Shchukin.

During the day, when these energy nanocapsules absorb and store heat at their melting temperature, PCMs become liquid and crystallize at a set temperature during cold nights, releasing heat and warming the room, Professor Shukin explains.

Pollution-contaminated murals could be a colorful way to clean the city’s air in the future. Credit: AM Technology

He says European, Chinese and Russian companies are interested in their research and that he now hopes to make nanocapsules for paints that can help cool buildings.

Another type of paint developed and commercialized through a project called AIRLITE uses nanoparticles for air purification. These colors can reduce pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, kill bacteria, viruses and molds, remove bad odors, and repel dust and dirt.

“The purpose of Airlite was to create something that is different to human health and prosperity in the built environment,” said Chris Leighton, vice president of sales and marketing at AM Technology, the company behind Airlite.

Air pollution

Air pollution is considered one of the biggest environmental threats to the health of the world and represents 7 million premature deaths worldwide. Fine particles and compounds such as nitrogen dioxide, such as those produced by vehicles and burning fossil fuels, are in polluted air and can leak into our lungs and blood causing heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks and others.

Airlite has introduced a color that improves air quality by destroying air pollutants. “The basic principle is photocatalysis, a reaction that occurs (naturally) to the Earth’s atmosphere (to break down pollutants),” Leighton said.

When the UV rays of the sun shine on the paint with titanium dioxide nanoparticles, which are catalysts, electrons are released to the surface.

Electrons interact with moisture in the air, breaking water molecules into highly reactive, short-lived, uncharged ions called hydroxyl radicals. These roots attack pollutants and turn them into harmless substances.

Incorporating catalysts into the paint was the challenge, says Leighton. “Color itself is a pollutant,” he said. “If you put them (catalysts) in one color, the color hits and it will produce gaseous toxins.”

Hazardous chemicals known as volatile organic compounds are found in normal colors, but Airlite uses a calcium base that lacks them. The base is a by-product from a marble processing plant in Italy and the color itself comes from powder mixed with water.

The color was first tested in 2007 at the Traforo Umberto I Polluted Tunnel in Rome, Italy. After cleaning the tunnel and removing all soot and dirt, it painted with a coat of neutralizing paint. UV lights were used to activate the photocatalytic properties of the color.

“Contamination levels are lowering in the tunnel after the renovation,” Leighton said. For example, one month after the renovations, nitrogen oxide levels dropped by 20% in the center of the tunnel. The paint has since been used in hospitals, schools, airports, offices and homes around the world, says Leighton.

Last year, 21 street artists used these colors to create Europe’s first pollution-free masonry, spanning 100 square meters. of a seven storey building in Rome.

Leighton adds that the use of color on the exterior of buildings can cool indoors during hot weather because it reflects heat from sunlight, saving energy that would lead to cooling and thus reduce CO2 emissions.

