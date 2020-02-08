Colorado overcomes the 16-point deficit in defeating Stanford

BOULDER, Colorado (AP) – McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points, D’Shawn Schwartz added 20, and the 24th Colorado overcame a cold start, a coach who lost his coolness, and a 16-point deficit in the second half, to achieve the shorthanded win Stanford 81-74 Saturday.

All 11 points from Tyler Bey and nine of his dozen boards came in the second half when the Buffaloes shot 70% off the ground, 100% off the bow and 85% off the streak.

A terrible first half followed, with buffs shooting 28% off the ground, 23% off the three point and 54% off the line.

With an overall victory of 19: 5 and an overall victory of 8: 3 on the Pac-12, the Buffaloes made the best start in their history and are at the top of the teams from 1954: 55 and 1968: 69, with 18: 6 started.

Stanford (16: 7, 5: 5), who led 39: 23 at the start of the second half, lost top scorer Oscar Da Silva to a head injury due to a fearsome collision at the start of the second half and ended with 3 points, 13 under his Average.

Jaiden Delaire scored 19, Tyrell Terry 18, Spencer Jones 14 and Isaac White 12 for the cardinal.

After a five-point strike in the last two tents of a second in the first half, the buffs were between 33 and 22 at halftime.

Terry fired a 3-pointer that Eli Parquet had an impact on. Colorado coach Tad Boyle was classified as technical after a Parquet foul.

Terry sank all five free throws and sent Stanford into the dressing room 11 points ahead of 6.

Da Silva left the game at 16:28 after hitting his head on the floor while defending an Evan Battey runaway who stole the ball and shot towards the basket when they collided.

A bodyboard was brought out, but finally Da Silva sat up alone and was taken to the locker room. He has not returned. Battey was also escorted to his changing room, but returned later and finished the exam with 13 points.

Before the game resumed after the scary scene, both teams huddled together in a team hug on the midfield. Schwartz lowered both free throws for Battey to lower Colorado’s deficit to 41-32.

Battey returned to the buffs after 47-41 minutes later and his runner put Colorado in the lead with 51-49. The buffs took the lead forever on two free throws from Bey with 7:44, which made it 58-56.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The cardinal had hoped to win another win over a senior team after an 80:70 win over Oregon, but Stanford missed Da Silva and start guard Bryce Willis, who had sprained his right ankle on Thursday night in a Utah loss , not playing. Willis scored a dozen points last season when the cardinal beat Colorado.

Colorado: The strong storm back prevents the buffs from falling out of the poll and could serve as a springboard for a strong finish in the Pac-12. The buffs hit all eight of their 3-pointers in the second half after winning 3 against 13 in the first half. And they sank 23 out of 27 free throws after leaving the strip just 7 against 13 before halftime.

NEXT

Stanford returns home on Thursday evening to receive the state of Arizona.

Colorado visits Oregon on Friday evening.

