Colorado expected to reach OCs Eric Eric Bieniemy of Chiefs for vacancy as head coach

James Snook-USA Sport TODAY

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking for a new head coach after Mel Tucker left Wednesday to take over in Michigan State. While the Colorado search begins, he is reportedly expected to contact the Kansas City offensive coordinator Chief Eric Bieniemy, according to IFL Rapoport from NFL.com.

Bieniemy, the school’s fastest leader and a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1990, began his coaching career in Colorado. He served as a coach for the running buffalo from 2001-2002 before returning to the program in 2011 as an offensive coordinator.

The experienced coach has been working with Andy Reid on the staff of Kansas City Chiefs since 2013 and will be the offensive coordinator in 2018. He also interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coaching vacancy this season.

With an impressive Super Bowl LIV victory, Bieniemy is expected to become one of the most popular candidates in the NFL next season. He also received huge praise from Reid for his work in Kansas City.

Although a return to his roots is somewhat attractive to Bieniemy, it is unlikely that he will seriously consider the position. He can compete for another Super Bowl next season, instead of taking over a program after the recruitment season has ended, and then becoming an NFL head coach next year.