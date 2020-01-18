RICHMOND, Virginia (WRIC) – The gun rights rally scheduled for Monday has created a lot of noise in the Richmond area. Some of the proposed gun control measures have raised concerns for some Virginians, particularly those who sell firearms.

Gun sellers told our sister WRIC station on Friday that it was one of the busiest days they have known. A business boom comes as concerns grow over firearms legislation before the General Assembly.

“We are all worried because the unknown is something we cannot control,” said Reese Haller, director of training and education at the Colonial Shooting Academy. “As long as you present yourself in a safe and orderly manner, obey the law, then everyone will go home at the end of Monday happy, healthy, and able to do what they need to do again on Tuesday.”

Haller said that the gun owners he spoke to wanted no violence. Governor Ralph Northam said there had been serious and credible threats of violence from extra-state groups. Northam signed an order banning guns and firearms for the gathering.

“People who have guns legally, as a rule, are supporters of the law, not lawbreakers,” said Haller. “They just want to be heard on their rights.”

The Colonial Shooting Academy plans to open later Monday to allow their employees to participate in the rally.

