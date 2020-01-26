Collision of the WWE worlds (25.01.2020): NXT against NXT UK

A WWE realizou este sábado, em véspera do Royal Rumble, or especial Worlds Collide, for evento que colocou frente and frente lutadores do NXT and NXT UK numa série de vários combates. O evento realizou-se no Toyota Center, near Houston, no Estado in Texas.

resultados

– NXT UK women’s winner Kay Lee Ray (Kickoff) venceu Mia Yim

– Finn Bálor venceu Ilja Dragunov

– Jordan Devlin venceu NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Travis Banks

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) Venceram Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven)

– NXT champion Rhea Ripley venceu Toni Storm

– Empire (NXT-UK-Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichener, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe) Undisputed ERA (NXT-Champion Adam Cole, NXT-Tag-Team-Champion Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong)

report

– NXT UK women’s winner Kay Lee Ray from Mia Yim: Ainda no Kickoff Show the best fight and fight results from NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray.

KLR !!!!!!! @ Kay_Lee_Ray #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/ziht2BDQzm

– NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 25, 2020

No finale, Mia Yim and you have the option to roll up Kay Lee. You get a guarantee for 3 points.

– Finn Bálor venceu Ilja Dragunov: Worlds don’t collide, and Finn Bálor and Ilja Dragunov don’t fight in the equilibrium stage, and Ilja Dragunov doesn’t play in the equilibrium stage with “Prince of NXT”.

🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 # WorldsCollide @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR pic.twitter.com/UrLGISHHUL

– NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 26, 2020

Em um final com algumas false finishes, an experience of the Finn Bálor seria decision in 1916, venceu o combate dando assim a primeira vitória da noite ao NXT.

You can talk to Cathy Kelley about Broserweights and Grizzled Young Veterans who are finalists for the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team classic and fans of the NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Championships.

– Jordan Devlin Venceu NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Travis Banks: There are no major attractions to combat Melhores Cruiserweights in the world.

!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! # WorldsCollide pic.twitter .com / BxpvsaMHas

– WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 26, 2020

The final result is Angel Garza, who is officially officially officially officially officially.

– #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) Venceram Mustache Mountain (Tyler Bate & Trent Seven): O terceiro combate do Worlds Collide by Johnny Gargano and Tyler Bate a “levar-nos à escola” of excellent sequences of wrestling technique, fight or time for series or Melhor Combate da noite. O Combate for the struggle with equilibria and constants, Sendo que Ambas as Equipas tiveram boas hipóteses de Vencer o Combate.

double

team

b o i s # WorldsCollide @trentseven @Tyler_Bate pic.twitter.com/B5PC8ixcrn

– NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 26, 2020

No final os Mustache Mountain was selected to fight Burning Hammer in Trent Seven with 3 stars by Tyler Bate and has not made a final decision as the meeting at The Middle in Trent Seven is a guarantee of the correctness of the decision. No definitive fight against Lutadores-Quatro is possible if there is more than one answer.

You have to take action against Mercedes Martinez to leave the WWE. This is a must for Dakota Kai, for Tegan Nox and for WWE.

, @ TeganNoxWWE_ comes from the NXT universe and attacks @DakotaKai_WWE on the ring! #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/kXyAANaKQJ

– WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020

– NXT champion Rhea Ripley venceu Toni Storm: O Combate Pelo NXT Championship Feminino, equilibrium como series or Conhecimento as Duas Lutadoras Tem Uma Da Outra.

Fighting a thunderstorm in Rhea, after the death of Toni Storm, after the death of Toni Storm and after the death of Toni Storm, after the death of Toni Storm and after the death of NXT The British champion of women, Frogsplash, Riptide de Rhea Ripley and Assim Defendeu O Seu Título Com Successo.

There are no Johnny Gargano backstage questions and there are no Finn Bors questions answered by Tyler Bate.

, @ Tyler_Bate tries to play Peacekeeper as Chaos ERUPTS backstage at #WorldsCollide! @FinnBalor @ JohnnyGargano # WWENXT #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/ckgFhf93VP

– WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020

– Imperium venceram Undisputed ERA: O main event da noite começou da pior forma, pois Alexander Wolfe is a fight against the suspicion of confrontation. No equivalent, it is not possible to use more than 7 lutadores to fight the Ritmo Bastante Elevado.

O domínio esteve quase semper como seria do lado do undisputed ERA que beneficiaram assim da força dos números. Porém o NXT UK Champion WALTER provou porque domina o NXT UK has the title Imperium para a mó de cima. Further information on NXT Tag Team Champions can be found at WWE Roderick Strong, conseguiram colocar WALTER.

Use the STRONG in @roderickstrong !!!!! 😱😱😱😱 # WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/sleLuc2U7w

– WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020

The empire cannot take more than a minute to an undisputed ERA, WALTER regression, or a fight against a Simplesmente or a fight against a fish bomb, or a fight against a final power bomb. Fight the Empire conseguiram vencer os Undisputed ERA.

A deserved win for #Imperium.

What. A. Match. # WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/aiHKxkilyI

– WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020

O que achaste deste WWE worlds collide?