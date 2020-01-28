College Basketball Notebook: W&L Women on a Role University

The Washington and Lee women’s basketball team started the season with hopes of an NCAA Division III tournament.

But W&L rang in the new year with a record of only 5-6 and 2-2 in ODAC.

However, the generals look much more impressive than in November and December. You haven’t lost this month yet.

W&L has won seven games in a row, setting the record for the longest winning streak in program history.

“We just tried to show… more pride in our defensive game again,” said coach Christine Clancy on Tuesday. “We just had a lot of possessions in the first semester and really focused on fighting and competing for every possession.

“I was a little disappointed, a little frustrated with how we started the season. We had a really tough schedule (with) non-conference competitions.

“I’m a little grateful for the lessons we’ve learned during this time. Make sure we don’t take teams for granted. Understand that we have to show ourselves and deserve the respect we get. I think we were one. ” little cocky to go into the new year, to know the kind of year that we had in 2018-19, to know that we didn’t finish anyone. Our expectations were high. But we hadn’t quite learned the lesson you need to bring in the work to actually earn the results. “

The generals are a total of 12-6 and occupy first place in the ODAC with Emory & Henry and Bridgewater with a 9-2 league grade.

W&L achieved an average league high of 72.3 points.

“Now we’re at the level I always knew we could do,” said Clancy, whose team is visiting Shenandoah on Wednesday. “We move the ball and place the ground very well. We are difficult to protect because we get threats from so many different places on the ground.”

W&L has all five starters from a team that won 19: 9 and last season finished third in the league with 13: 5 ODAC.

Senior Guard Taylor Casey, who was selected as the All-ODAC first team last year, averages 14.4 points and occupies second place in the league with 3 points (44).

“Your shot is clean,” said Clancy. “She has a really nice shot.”

Junior guard Erin Hughes, who was selected as an All-ODAC second team last year, averages 12.2 points. She was named ODAC Player of the Week on Monday after scoring 16 points and eight rebounds against Roanoke and collecting 24 points and nine rebounds against Eastern Mennonite.

“She is one of the most dynamic players in the league when she is in top form because she can score from the outside, she can drive, she can set you up, she can pull you up,” said Clancy.

Older striker Andy Smithey, who was selected third in the All-ODAC team last season, averages 10.6 points.

Megan Horn, a second-year student, achieved an average of 9.1 points and came third in the ODAC (4.4 points).

Jordan Diehl, a sophomore student, finished fourth at the conference with an average of 8.2 rebounds.

The Roanoke College women’s basketball team is also having a good season.

The Maroons are 12-6 in the overall classification and started fifth on Tuesday in the ODAC with a 7-4 league record.

Nobody on the team achieved an average of more than 11.1 points or more than 27.2 minutes.

“I love the balance we have,” said coach Carla Flaherty. “We have a lot of depth so we can really focus on our transition game, running.

“We have opponents with athletes playing 35 minutes and 37 minutes per game. And if we send someone fresh-legged, we can get the reward in the fourth quarter. And it makes it really difficult for us to protect.” , Who do you stop “

Roanoke won the first five games of the month, but loses both games against W&L and Shenandoah.

Senior Guard Molly Hassell, a graduate of Lord Botetourt with an average of 8.2 points, has missed the last five games with an ankle injury. She is expected to return to the game in Randolph on Wednesday.

“It will be nice to have her back,” said Flaherty. “She’s just the workhorse. She gives you everything she has every second she’s on the floor.”

Junior guard Kristina Harrel averaged 11.1 points.

“If we need a basket, Tina can get it,” said Flaherty. “She is also a great defender.”

Whitney Hopson, a sophomore student who formed the third All-ODAC team last year, averages 9.8 points and 4.2 templates.

“Whit … has the ability to aggressively take over a game if need be, but is also the person who prepares others for success,” said Flaherty.

Hollins has not had double-digit wins in the past seven seasons.

But Hollins (9-8, 4-7 ODAC) can reach this milestone with a win on Wednesday in Lynchburg. There would be Hollins 10 overall wins for the first time since the 2011/12 season when the team won 10-15 overall wins and 8-12 in the ODAC.

The four league wins this season have been the biggest for the team since Hollins ended with four ODAC wins in the 2012-13 season.

Former Virginia Tech Point Guard Justin Robinson, who the Washington Wizards dropped in early January, landed with a new team.

He signed with Philadelphia’s NBA G League partner, the Delaware Blue Coats, last week. In three games with Delaware, he averages 7.3 points.

• Former Rockbridge County and Marquette player Andrew Rowsey has averaged 20.2 points in 14 games with Orlando’s G League partner Lakeland Magic.