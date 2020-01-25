Colin Trevorrow has confirmed that he has correctly provided the title for his version of Star Wars: Episode IX.

Jurassic World Helmer Colin Trevorrow was originally used to co-write and direct the ninth chapter of the main Star Wars series, which would serve as the conclusion of the Skywalker saga that George Lucas launched in 1977. However, creative differences led to farewell to Lucasfilm with Colin Trevorrow and to recruit Star Wars: The Force Awakens director JJ Abrams to close the follow-up trilogy.

While Colin Trevorrow and his frequent writing partner Derek Connolly kept a story credit for The Rise of Skywalker, it seems that much of their original vision for Episode IX was reworked after Abram joined the project. However, script information and concept art from Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars: Episode IX has surfaced, including a rumor title for the filmmaker about the story. Earlier this week, Colin Trevorrow went to his official Twitter account to confirm that his title for the ninth entry in Skywalker’s saga was Star Wars: Duel of the Fates, which shares the name of a famous John Williams piece of music for The Phantom Menace.

You can view the message below to view Colin Trevorrow’s comments on Star Wars: Episode IX.

Yes, this is from Duel of the Fates. But I would never kill R2 … he just took a big blow. Happens us all. https://t.co/ekGMRUdV2g

– Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) January 24, 2020

Here is the official summary for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker:

Lucas film and director JJ Abrams once again join forces to take viewers on an epic journey far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the compelling conclusion of the groundbreaking Skywalker saga, where new legends are born and the final struggle for freedom is yet to come.

Directed by JJ Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant , Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams. Carrie Fisher will appear as General Leia Organa through the use of previously unreleased recordings made for Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now plays in theaters.

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.