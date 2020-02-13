Colin Kaepernick publishes memoirs and founds his own publishing company

Colin Kaepernick will publish his memoirs later this year through his own company, Kaepernick Publishing. The as yet unnamed book will be the first publication by the company that Kaepernick founded in 2019. In a statement, the title is described as “partly political awakening, partly memoir”, which contains his most detailed comments on his book, kneeling protest and his later career failure in the NFL.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thoughts and experiences, learning and learning. I want to tell the story of my development and the events that made me protest against systemic oppression in the hope that it will inspire others to become active, “said Kaepernick in a statement. “I am delighted that this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible has enabled us to raise black and brown voices that can empower future generations.”

Audible, Amazon’s audio book company, will release an audio version of the memoirs in addition to other Kaepernick Publishing projects under an exclusive contract.

Kaepernick Publishing, it is said, will act differently from many publishers by favoring writers in negotiating property rights. According to a statement, the company will also highlight minority votes.