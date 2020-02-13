Colin Kaepernick launches new publishing house, Memoir announces

Photo by Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

Activist and former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick plans to release a memoir through his own publishing house.

Thursday it was announced that Kaepernick has signed a multi-project deal with Audible, which will release the audio version of his upcoming memoirs.

Kapernick’s memoirs will examine the experiences that led him to risk his career protesting inequality and police violence. The activist said in a statement: “My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experience, of learning and unlearning. I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest against systematic oppression, hoping that it will inspire others to take action. “

“I am delighted that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can raise black and brown voices that can support future generations.”

Through its publishing house, Kaepernick hopes to strengthen the importance of Black ownership, which will extend to the creators and writers who work with Kaepernick Publishing. The publisher will offer unprecedented ownership options to makers and employees in the hope of offering more publicity and publicity.

