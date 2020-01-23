Colin Farrell spills the beans in 'dark and touching' The Batman script

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1yKugTpRjg (/ embed)

Colin Farrell finally revealed some details about the new script of The Batman about which we have all been hidden for months.

The In Bruges star talked about her upcoming role as The Penguin (Oswald Cobblepot) in the new Matt Reeves movie starring Robert Pattinson and any information we can get is good.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The 43-year-old said: ‘I am in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who is the director, who wrote the script and wrote a really beautiful, dark and touching script, really beautiful. ‘

Dark, you say?

He continued: ‘Everything is very secret, but it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote and he has a lot of love for him, Matt. So, we are in the process of finishing designing the character’s aesthetics. “

The actor joins a star cast, with Robert Pattinson assuming the role of billionaire Bruce Wayne, while Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in the film, which is filmed under the mysterious title Revenge.

Meanwhile, the director also confirmed Andy Serkis as Butler Alfred, with the role that Sir Michael Caine previously played in the Dark Knight trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan.

Tell us more about The Penguin! (Image: ABC)

Maybe we should change his name from Penguin to Abrekebabra (Image: GEOFF ROBINS)

It is rumored that Peter Sarsgaard will play the role of Harvey Dent after being added to the production, with Aaron Eckhart, who played the villain in Nolan’s 2008 film, The Dark Knight, waiting for how the character will be interpreted.

Colin probably didn’t have enough time to tell fans about his new role, considering he spent a good five minutes of the interview discussing his favorite kebab shop.

The star has been promoting both the Irish food chain Abrakebabra that received the first black card in the chain.

It has unlimited kebabs at no cost, so it doesn’t surprise us that I couldn’t talk about The Batman when there are more important things at hand.

Originally, Colin had a gold card after talking about the chain in an Aer Lingus interview, but it quickly updated after discussing his greatness on The Ellen Show and Jimmy Kimmel.

“I entered Ellen’s lovely show and your lovely show and basically took the international shit,” he said excitedly.

‘I received a call from them saying they had printed a black card. No one has a black card! The Pope does not have a black card. “

Not even the Pope, friends. Not even the pope.





