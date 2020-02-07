Coleen Rooney’s son Cass poses as a boxer in a cute photo shoot

Thank you, Coleen Rooney, for this photo shoot (Photo: PA; Grace Kellie Photography)

Coleen Rooney just blessed us with the greatest gift we never knew we needed – photos of her son Cass dressed as a boxer.

The WAG shared a series of heart-warming snapshots of one-year-old posing in personalized boxing pants and gloves.

Cass gives Conor McGregor a run for his money while pointing a hard look (aka cute smile) at the camera while sitting on a stool in the middle of a boxing ring.

And the details. Oh, the details.

This is the best ever (Photo: Grace Kellie Photography)

We want a boxing-themed photo shoot (Photo: Grace Kellie Photography)

Taken in an instant by Grace Kellie, Cass takes the hood of his silky boxing robe dramatically over his head.

In another, the toddler casually shows off his champion belts from all the times he has probably defeated other celebrities.

Coleen posted the photo shoot – taken just one week before Cass’s second birthday – on Instagram and wrote: “I love this one of my baby @ gracekelliephotography … thanks.”

It is not the first time that Coleen’s brood has flexed their boxing muscles.

This is just so cute (Photo: Grace Kellie Photography)

The four sons of Coleen and their cousins ​​dressed as boxers on Boxing Day (Photo: Instagram)

Last year, Cass joined his brothers Kai, ten, Klay, six, Kit, four to celebrate Boxing Day by dressing in personalized strong costumes for an epic snap.

Coleen, 33, recorded the priceless moment on Instagram and wrote: “Boxing night with this crazy lot!”

Not only did the Rooney boys smash it in the costume department, they also received pretty good gifts at Christmas.

Coleen and husband Wayne pushed the boat out by treating their brood both a puppy and a hamster.

On Instagram the proud mother brought a photo of her four boys that surround the Pomeranian puppy.

In the meantime, we are still trying to figure out what to buy with our £ 15 Zara voucher. Cheers, dad.





