Cold weather warning issued when temperatures plummet to -6C

Parts of Great Britain will have barely recovered from the Brendan storm before temperatures drop to -6 ° C (Image: PA / Rex)

Temperatures are expected to fall below the freezing point in many parts of the country this weekend, with forecasts of -5 to -6 ° C for Saturdays and Sundays at night.

The health authorities issued a cold weather alert from 6 p. M. From Sunday until 6 p. M. On Tuesday and people are urged to monitor the vulnerable.

Most areas will remain dry and bright during the day on Saturdays and Sundays, with temperatures between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius, before the cold is established later.

Meteorological Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: ‘The Southwest of England could see -2C (28.4F) locally on Saturday (afternoon) while the West and East Midlands will experience temperatures as low as -3C (26.6F).

“For the rest of the United Kingdom, temperatures will be around -5C (23F) to -6 (21.2F) in the afternoon on Saturdays and Sundays.”

Some parts of the country are still cleaning up after severe floods this week (Image: Steve Parsons / PA Wire)

A strong wave of cold is expected on Saturday night (Image: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire)

The north and west of Scotland will experience rains on Saturday morning before the sunniest conditions on Monday morning increase around 11C, he added.

In the southeast of England and the west and east of the Midlands, temperatures will not reach more than 8 ° C on Monday.

Dr. Owen Landeg, senior environmental public health scientist at PHE, said: “Below 18 degrees, changes in the body mean that the risk of strokes, heart attacks and chest infections increases, so warming homes at this temperature is particularly important to stay well. “

Parts of Britain are still dealing with the aftermath of the Brendan storm, which caused road closures and railroad disruption along with winds of up to 80 mph.

Roads and docks were flooded this week while workers cleaned up torn roofs and scaffolding collapsed in Slough and London.

A roof was blown from a building on Slough High Street on Wednesday (Image: Kirsty O’Connor / PA Wire)

The weather is expected to be dry and pleasant for most of the weekend (Photo by Alberto Pezzali / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Last month, temperatures of 18.7 ° C near the extreme north of Scotland broke the UK record at the end of December.

When asked why temperatures have dropped, Wilson said: “Everything has to do with the pressure pattern and also depends on how high or low the pressure is.”

“Right now there is cold air directly above the United Kingdom and there is great pressure coming from the north and east.”