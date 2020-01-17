Cold Front Could Bring Temps to South Florida in the 1940s and 1950s - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

January 17, 2020

January 17, 2020

(WSVN) – Good news if you love the cool weather. A cold front should lower the temperatures in South Florida.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the lower 50’s and upper 40’s are possible early next week.

CLOSE TO NORMAL – Weekend temperatures are almost average. Lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 70s. The models insist that cooler air will arrive next week. How low will the temperatures be? Stay tuned! @wsvn @ 7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/3lZOZ5xCq9

– Vivian Gonzalez (@ VivianGonzalez7) January 17, 2020

As of Friday morning, the temperature for Monday evening is expected to be 53 degrees.

On Tuesday evening that changes to around 49 degrees.

However, there will be showers in front of the front on Sunday evening and Monday.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.