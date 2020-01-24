Teen Coco Gauff stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka with a 6-3 6-4 victory to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old American only needed 67 minutes to beat the No. 3 seed and arranged a meeting with Chinese Zhang Shaui or her compatriot Sofia Kenin.

Gauff was completely dominant for long periods of the match and may have even been surprised by the ease of his victory.

“I don’t even know,” she replied when asked how she had achieved this performance. “From the crowd, I guess. Honestly, what is my life like, oh my God, two years ago, I lost in the first round among the juniors and now I’m here – it’s crazy.

“Honestly, I was like, ‘One point at a time and keep fighting because you never know what’s going on there. “

“I love it here, oh my God, like, honestly, thank you guys from the bottom of my heart, like, oh my God, I’m on the Rod Laver Arena – I can’t believe it.”

The same day that Serena Williams was shocked in the third round by Wang Qiang, this Friday at the Australian Open may now mark a change of guard in women’s tennis.

Gauff had already beaten Venus Williams – who she also beaten in the first round at Wimbledon – and the experienced Sorana Cîrstea to reach this stage and now adds Osaka to an ever-growing list of big name scalps.

Her performance at this year’s Australian Open is all the more incredible when you consider that she also continues to study, even though she says her teachers give her a special exemption.

“Probably tomorrow,” she laughed when asked when she would do her homework. “Because I want to sleep tonight.

“My teachers leave me a little time under the circumstances – they let me submit late.”

Last season, Gauff supported her superb grand slam debut at Wimbledon – where she became the youngest player since 1991 to reach the fourth round – with an appearance in the third round at the US Open, where she lost to Osaka .

How things have changed.

That day, Gauff won only three games in a one-way match that ended with Osaka having to console the battered teenager.

In October, she became the youngest winner of the WTA title for 15 years after beating 2017 Roland-Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko in Linz, Austria.

Despite his disbelief at being there, Gauff looks very much like home on the Rod Laver Arena and says that his next goal is to finally meet the man he is named after, one of the greatest tennis players of all time .

“I walked past him several times in the hallway, but I never said” hi “because I’m too nervous,” she said. “If he looks, let’s set up a date, I need a photo for Instagram.”