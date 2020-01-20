New year, new grand slam, same result.

Teen Coco Gauff defeated seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 7-6 6-3 in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday, a revenge for the 15-year-old Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon last year .

Participating in the main draw for the first time in Melbourne, Gauff took a fast lead in the first set but failed to take advantage of his advantage.

Williams, his opponent’s 24-year-old senior and playing in his 85th major, backed off at the end of the set before falling 7-5 in a tense tiebreaker.

Gauff took the lead again early in the second set and this time it counted, concluding the contest in one hour and 37 minutes.

“I just want to thank you guys, you were singing my name and I just thought it would happen at the US Open,” Gauff told the crowd at Margaret Court Arena after his victory.

“Hearing this here in Australia means a lot to me.”

Heavy rain at Melbourne Park limited play on the first day of the tournament, but Roger Federer, Noami Osaka and Serena Williams, who is chasing a 24th grand slam, were all in action at the Rod Laver Arena.

The three emerged unscathed in two sets – defending champion Osaka defeated Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-2 6-4, Williams passing Russian Anastasia Potapova 6-0 6-3 and Federer ahead of USA Steve Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2.

“I haven’t played suitable games in many, many weeks, and probably 95% of the guys come here with matches,” said 38-year-old Federer, who won the last of his six Open titles. ” Australia in 2018.

“I really think that for me the first three laps are essential to start, to get used to the pressure, to stay calm.

“It’s the unknown that can sometimes be a little scary. But today there is none of that because I broke each set early and was able to keep going and play freely after that. “

Caroline Wozniacki, who won her only Grand Slam title in Melbourne two years ago and will retire after this year’s tournament, also lightened her first round match, beating Kristie Ahn 6-1 6-3.