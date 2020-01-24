Coco Gauff defeats defending champion Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open

Kelly Defina / Getty Images

Coco Gauff angered the entire Australian Open 2020 when she took up the title holder of 2019, Naomi Osaka, as number 3 and won – without any problems.

According to ESPN, 15-year-old rising star Osaka defeated 6-3, 6-4 in a game that lasted just over an hour, becoming the youngest player to defeat a top 5 player or a defending champion since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.

Gauff himself was amazed at her victory.

“Honestly, what’s my life like?” She joked in her interview in court. “Oh my god, two years ago I lost in the first round of juniors and now I’m here. This is crazy.”

22-year-old Osaka admitted that Gauff has been “aggressive” since they last played at the US Open.

“Your serve is much better than [when] I played it last year. But yes, it’s hard because if you lose, you learn more. The winner doesn’t learn that much. I feel like I couldn’t really swing freely, and so could I, ”added Osaka.

