Coco Gauff beats Venus Williams at the Australian Open - 5 things you missed on day one

Rain stopped playing in the field at the Australian Open today, but not before British No. 1 Dan Evans fought back from two sets to reach the second round.

With three covered courts in Melbourne Park, tennis kings Serena Williams and Roger Federer ended their games on the first day of the first Grand Slam of the year.

And the rain kept air pollution away from the bush fires that delayed qualifying last week.

Coco flashes twice – this time under the roof

Coco Gauff and Venus Williams played on all of the rainy-weather-restricted outdoor spaces in the Margaret Court Arena. And the 15-year-old repeated her impressive Wimbledon triumph over the 39-year-old with a 7: 6: 6: 3 victory.

It was Gauff’s first appearance here – and Cocomania is born down under.

She said, “I just want to say, ‘Thank you guys.’ You sang my name and I just thought that would happen at the US Open, so it means a lot to me that you are doing it here.

“It was really difficult, she played really well. I was very nervous for today’s game. I was a bit shocked, I’m sure everyone was shocked when they saw this draw, but I’m really glad it was create.”

Venus Williams waves to the crowd after bowing

(Image: Getty Images)

Mama is the word for Serena

Serena Williams started her last bid to equate Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles by defeating Anastasia Potapova from Russia 6-0 to 6-3.

The American won her first title as a mother in Auckland and celebrated Olympia with her daughter.

“Did she know what happened? Unfortunately not, ”said Williams. “She only cares about Play-doh and that’s really it

I try to tell her that I am someone. I am known to all of her friends in the city as Olympia’s mother. I love that, absolutely love it. “

At her press conference, however, she was less eager than the first question was about her friend Meghan Markle.

“I have absolutely no comments about it,” she said. “But try it well. You tried it. You did it well.”

Serena Williams celebrates against Anastasia Potapova

More records for Roger

Six-time champion Roger Federer set a new men’s record with 21 Australian Open appearances to beat the brand he had shared with Lleyton Hewitt.

He celebrated by defeating American Steven Johnson 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in his 99th win. The Swiss superstar, 38, continued his series of never losing in the first round of a Grand Slam since his first title at Wimbledon in 2003.

“I’m glad I did those first laps,” said number 3 in the world. “Thirty-two seeds helped keep more of the better placed players away from me. When I was on tour there were only 16 seeds and so on.

“As we know, they can always be tricky. That’s why Masters 1000 are sometimes tough. You can compete against a top 20 player in the first round, and then it becomes difficult. “

Roger Federer went into the second round

The first – and so far only – British winner

Dan Evans turned the gray skies blue at the Australian Open when he vowed his first win in two sets.

British No. 1 was frustrated with his flat game with a number of curses when he lagged behind World No. 132, Mackenzie McDonald.

After falling 5-1 in the first set after only 20 minutes, he shouted, “Grab it. Relax a little. Calm down. Do something.”

And Evans, who sown a Grand Slam for the first time, did something by fighting the American and the rain in three hours and 21 minutes.

“It felt pretty good to let something out – it was difficult out there, it was windy and cold and I didn’t do my best,” said seed No. 30. It was nice to let something out. Nothing against anyone Who was watching me? Just good to get through. “

Kyle Edmund led his first round match 5-2 against Dusan Lajovic before the rain stopped playing at 3:00 p.m. local time.

Dan Evans was startled

Caroline Wozniacki is not yet retired

The 2018 winner will retire at the end of the tournament, but she prevailed a few more days by defeating American Kristie Ahn 6-1 to 6-3.

The Great Dane said: “I feel good. The first game is always difficult, especially when I know that it is my last tournament.

“There are a lot of just emotions, but I tried to keep them at bay and I thought I did it very well today. I think I’m just trying to really enjoy every moment.

“You never know, it’s still two weeks. But with every game you play out there, I’ll just give everything I have, because yes, it could be the last one. “