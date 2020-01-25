Coco Gauff seems to be much better than her 67th world ranking and older than her age of 15. She has just defeated the Australian Open defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 in the third round of the tournament.

When she won on Friday (January 24th) at Melbourne Park, Gauff was the youngest player in the professional era to eliminate the reigning women’s champion at the Australian Open.

After the match and during her interview on the pitch, Gauff joked that she wanted to take a selfie with her Rod Laveris the eleven-time major champion after whom the stadium in which the Open is played is named.

“Honestly, what is my life like? Oh, my goodness! She said to the crowd. “Two years ago I lost the first round in the juniors and now I’m here. That’s crazy.”

Gauff is also the youngest player to have had a top 5 opponent in a women’s tour level match since then Jennifer Capriati did it at the age of 15, 29 years.

Osaka also responded to the game’s outcome, claiming that it was Gauff’s serve that made a big difference. “Your serve is much better,” she said. “I have the feeling that I couldn’t really swing freely and so could she.”

Gauff and Osaka competed in the third round of the US Open with Osaka as the winner last year. The incredible event was rounded off by Gauff’s breathtaking interview after the game in which she hugged Osaka.

We are now realizing what we did then: The future of women’s tennis is in good hands.