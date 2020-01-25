Coco Gauff, 15, beats defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, warns the world

Osaka, a 22-year-old veteran, pulled the net to drop service in the eighth game, then racked up more direct errors by offering Gauff the first set in 32 minutes.

“Let’s go!” shouted Gauff, ranked 67 but quickly making a name for herself as the most exciting prospect in women’s tennis.

The young American gave his impetus to the first game of the second set, breaking a moderate and shaken Osaka, double Grand Slam champion.

The Japanese lost 1-1 when Gauff stole the net, but it was a rare mistake by the American and she broke again, before serving in the 5-4 game.

The nervous teenager claimed victory on the first match point when Osaka shot the net.

Gauff announced herself to the world of sport at Wimbledon last year when, in qualifying, she surprised Venus Williams in the first round.

She did the same with the seven-time Grand Slam champion when she started in Melbourne this week, then returned from a set and 3-0 to defeat Sorana Cirstea on Wednesday.

When Gauff and Osaka met five months ago in New York, also in the third round, then world number one Osaka crushed the teenager in tears 6-3, 6-0 in just over an hour .

This first confrontation was also memorable for what happened next, when the teenager cried and Osaka comforted her, before Osaka herself started to wake up.

.