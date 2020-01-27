Cockroaches found in the refrigerator in a South Florida restaurant

MIAMI – Last week it wasn’t a blessing in the kitchen of the Blessing restaurant in Miami.

A state inspector found cockroaches in a refrigerator and ordered the shop to be closed.

Records show that Blessing was closed for the third time.

Since this post, Blessing must not be reopened.

Rodent problems have since been found in New Hong Kong in Miami and El Portal Maya in Hollywood.

Below is a list of the places that have been closed and some of their violations.

All of the locations mentioned, with the exception of Blessing, were allowed to be reopened after being ordered to be cleaned and inspected again.

*** EL PORTAL MAYA RESTAURANT

6224 JOHNSON STREET

HOLLYWOOD

COMPLAINT CHECK

ORDERED SHUT 1/22/20

28 INJURIES FOUND

“Rodent activity present, as evidenced by found rodent droppings. 30 droppings under the freezer in the kitchen 30 droppings in the chemical warehouse 60 droppings behind the front counter equipment 30 droppings under the front counter hand wash basin 20 droppings in the spice storage station.”

“External openings are not protected during operation and pests and / or environmental pollution are present.”

“Operating with an expired license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.”

*** NEW HONG KONG

6868 NW 169TH STREET

MIAMI LAKE AREA

ORDERED SHUT 1/23/20

13 INJURIES FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 1/30/18

“Rodent activity present, as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observe 5 dry rodents falling on kitchen wall.”

“Roach activity was found to be present as evidenced by live cockroaches. Observed 2 live cockroaches crawling on the floor under the shelves next to three compartment sinks, 1 living cockroach on the kitchen floor next to trash cans, 4 living cockroaches between the bay ledge and wall at the kitchen.”

“Dead cockroaches on the site. Watch 2 dead cockroaches under a three compartment sink.”

*** BLESSING RESTAURANT

8427 NE 2nd AVENUE

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 1/21/20

15 INJURIES FOUND

ALSO SHUT 8/8/17 ORDERED

ALSO SHUT 24.07.17 ORDERED

“Roach activity present found as evidenced by live cockroaches. Observe about 4 cockroaches crawling in seal on white refrigerator in the kitchen area. Observe about 25 live cockroaches crawling on the wall in the kitchen next to the preparation area.”

“Roach activity present, as evidenced by rodent droppings. Observe approximately 50 Roach droppings on the seal of the white refrigerator.”

“Stop sale was issued because the food was not in a healthy, healthy state. Watching cockroaches crawl inside a white refrigerator, the food was exposed to live cockroaches and cockroaches.”

“Dead cockroaches on the premises. Watch 22 dead cockroaches in a white refrigerator in the kitchen.”

“Live small flying insects in the kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Watch about 25 small flying insects in the kitchen that land on bananas, tomatoes, and lettuce.”

“The inside of the microwave is contaminated with crusted food particles.”

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.