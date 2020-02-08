Coca-Cola starts selling cherry vanilla cola

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CNN) – Cherry Vanilla Coca-Cola – along with a sugar-free version – will be available in cans and bottles from next week.

The taste was inspired by customers who mix cherry and vanilla coke on the company’s freestyle soda fountains.

Coca-Cola has 51,000 freestyle machines, all connected on a single digital platform.

The company receives regular updates from the machines and uses this information to highlight popular flavors on different screens.

According to Coca-Cola, cherry-vanilla-cola is the most popular hybrid drink.

